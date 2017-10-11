Pak seven member squad for Hong Kong World Sixes named

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP):The national cricket selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq has selected Pakistan’s 7-member squad along with 2 reserve players to participate in the Hong Kong World Sixes cricket tournament being played from October 26- 29, 2017 in Hong Kong.

Sohail Tanvir will lead the side whose other members are,

Sohail Khan, Jahid Ali, Mohammad Sami. Anwar Ali, Hammad Azam and Sahibzada Farhan.

Reserve Players Bilawal Bhatti and Mohammad Irfan Jr. Maj. (R) Naeem Akhtar Gilani is the team manager.