Pak services volleyball team in SF of World Military Games in China

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):Pakistan Services Volleyball team reached the semi-finals of the World Military Games (CISM) in Wuhan, China on Thursday.

Pakistan team, in its pool defeated and struck an impressive show and collected three back-to-back victories defeating The Netherlands with a set score of 3-0, Canada 3-0, Iran 3-1, and lost to South Korea 3-2.

The loss in the last match did not matter much as Pakistan made its way to the semi-finals by finishing second in its group.

These games are a huge assembly of world athletes participating in number of Sports. More than 100 countries are participating in these games.

Pak team will play against Brazil in semi final whereas South Korea, the 2nd semi finalist will take on the winner of China-Qatar teams.

A total of 10 Volleyball teams belonging to 10 countries are participating in this mega event.

The Pakistan Services Volleyball team achieved brilliant victories against the leading Volleyball playing countries of the world. its indicates that Volleyball in Pakistan has progressed greatly.

Volleyball as a Team Sport has great potential to win medals for Pakistan in international competitions as it is a very popular sport throughout the country.

In this competition Pakistan services captain, Mubashar Raza who belongs to Navy and also plays for Pakistan team, has performed extremely well.

He has been ably supported by Aafaq, from Air Force, Abu Zar and Usman again from Navy, Hamid, Anwar Khan, Yaseen and Farooq Haider from Army.

Tomorrow’s,Friday match will be crucial for going to the top position, as it will be for the 1st time ever that Pakistan Volleyball will achieve this distinction.