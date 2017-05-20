Pak-Saudi trade to increase in coming days: Pak Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Khan Hasham Bin Saddique has expressed the hope that the volume of
bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will enhance in
the coming days.
He was addressing the session of B2B (business-to-business)
meetings of the delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan
(REAP) with the representatives of rice importing companies of Saudi
Arabia at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, says a message
receuived here.
The delegation was on an eight-day business tour to the
Kingdom that ended on Thursday.
Khan Hasham stated that the Embassy of Pakistan was ready to
extend full support and cooperation to the Pakistani exporters
to capture their due share in the Saudi market.
The delegation expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Pakistan
and Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry for facilitating
the visit.