Pak-Saudi trade to increase in coming days: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Khan Hasham Bin Saddique has expressed the hope that the volume of

bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will enhance in

the coming days.

He was addressing the session of B2B (business-to-business)

meetings of the delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan

(REAP) with the representatives of rice importing companies of Saudi

Arabia at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, says a message

received here.

The ambassador said the embassy was ready to extend full support

and facilitate the Pakistani exporters in entering and capturing

their due share in Saudi Arabian market.

He urged the Pakistani industrialists to seize on the new opportunities arising from implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 so as to boost and strengthen the economy of Pakistan.

The delegation was on an eight-day business tour to the Kingdom from May 11 to 19 with a view to making efforts for regaining the lost share of Pakistani rice in Saudi Arabian market.

The delegation comprised representatives of 12 rice exporting

companies of Pakistan and the President of Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber

of Commerce & Industry and the Secretaries General of REAP and the

Chamber.

They held detailed discussions with their Saudi counterparts and

introduced their products portfolio.

The Saudi buyers appreciated the quality and aroma of Pakistani

rice and showed keen interest in establishing long-term business

relations with Pakistani rice exporters.

The delegation visited the largest spermarkets and super stores

of the central and eastern provinces and held meetings with their top management to discuss the prospects of increasing the share of

Pakistani rice brands in modern trade.

Chambers of Commerce & Industry of the two provinces also

welcomed the Pakistani delegation to their `second home’ i.e. Kingdom

of Saudi Arabia and expressed their utmost desire for exchange of

business delegations between the two brother Islamic countries on a more-frequent basis.

The REAP delegation expressed gratitude to the Embassy of

Pakistan, Riyadh and Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry

for facilitating their business delegation and expressed their hope

that their useful and productive visit would go a long way towards

increasing the Pak-Saudi bilateral trade.