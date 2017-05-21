Pak-Saudi trade to increase in coming days: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Khan Hasham Bin Saddique has expressed the hope that the volume of
bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will enhance in
the coming days.
He was addressing the session of B2B (business-to-business)
meetings of the delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan
(REAP) with the representatives of rice importing companies of Saudi
Arabia at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, says a message
received here.
The ambassador said the embassy was ready to extend full support
and facilitate the Pakistani exporters in entering and capturing
their due share in Saudi Arabian market.
He urged the Pakistani industrialists to seize on the new opportunities arising from implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 so as to boost and strengthen the economy of Pakistan.
The delegation was on an eight-day business tour to the Kingdom from May 11 to 19 with a view to making efforts for regaining the lost share of Pakistani rice in Saudi Arabian market.
The delegation comprised representatives of 12 rice exporting
companies of Pakistan and the President of Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber
of Commerce & Industry and the Secretaries General of REAP and the
Chamber.
They held detailed discussions with their Saudi counterparts and
introduced their products portfolio.
The Saudi buyers appreciated the quality and aroma of Pakistani
rice and showed keen interest in establishing long-term business
relations with Pakistani rice exporters.
The delegation visited the largest spermarkets and super stores
of the central and eastern provinces and held meetings with their top management to discuss the prospects of increasing the share of
Pakistani rice brands in modern trade.
Chambers of Commerce & Industry of the two provinces also
welcomed the Pakistani delegation to their `second home’ i.e. Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia and expressed their utmost desire for exchange of
business delegations between the two brother Islamic countries on a more-frequent basis.
The REAP delegation expressed gratitude to the Embassy of
Pakistan, Riyadh and Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry
for facilitating their business delegation and expressed their hope
that their useful and productive visit would go a long way towards
increasing the Pak-Saudi bilateral trade.
