Pak safe country for sports: Punjab sports minister

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP):Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Tuesday that Pakistan is a safe country for holding international sports events.

He said this after inaugurating Haier Hockey Series Open match between President XI and Uzbekistan here at the National Hockey Stadium.The players of both the teams were introduced to him.

Uzbek Sports Minister Bakhodir Akhmedov and PHF officials were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the participating international teams Punjab Sports Minister said: “Pakistan is a safe country for sports. Several international cricket stars have played PSL matches in Pakistan in the past.”

He said the game of hockey will flourish after the holding of 5-nation international hockey tournament. “The event will also bring improvement in the game of our players,” he said.

Uzbek Sports Minister and Hockey President Bakhodir Akhmedov, on this occasion expressed his pleasure on visiting Pakistan.

“Pakistan people are sports loving. Pak-Uzbek relations will be further strengthened in future after 5-nation international hockey tournament. We will also play in Pakistan in future,” he said in determined tone.