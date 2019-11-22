Pak-Russian joint commission to foster cooperation in science and technology: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Friday said Pakistan and Russia would jointly establish Pak-Russian Commission to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

This was agreed by Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting with Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia, Mikhail Kotyukov in Moscow, said a message received here.

The minister also announced to establish a state-of-the-art Science and Technology Park in collaboration with Russia.

Both the counterparts discussed possible ways of cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and technology.

Fawad Chaudhry invited Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan and wished to establish a High Tech University as a joint venture with Russia.

He also invited Russian companies to contribute in Biotechnology/ Herbal Park going to be established in Jhelum.

Russian Minister assured cooperation at the level of research institutions especially in the field of high tech cutting edge technology.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Ministerial Meeting in Moscow where ministers from different countries reaffirmed cooperation in the field of science and technology.