Pak-Russia strong partnership bodes well for regional peace, stability: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said a strong partnership between Pakistan and Russia would contribute towards promoting peace, stability and regional cooperation.

He said Pakistan attached high priority to its relations with the Russian Federation.

“Pakistan desires to forge a long-term and multi-faceted partnership with Russia in all areas of cooperation including trade and energy sector,” he told chairman of the State Duma of Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin who along with a delegation called on him, the PM office media wing said in a press release

The prime minister said there existed a huge potential between the two countries to further enhance their trade volume and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

Welcoming the chairman of state Duma to Pakistan, he observed that the six-party conference of the speakers was a useful platform to regularly interact and enhance cooperation in the field of counter terrorism, regional security and connectivity.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairperson of BISP Marvi Memon, MNA Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and senior officers were present during the meeting.

Highlighting counter-terrorism efforts of the country, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan had paid the heaviest price in the global war against terrorism. Our struggle was to secure peace not only in the region but in the entire world, he added.

He said Pakistan had abiding interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan and believed that there was no military solution to the conflict in the neighbouring country.

“We will continue to support an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led solution in Afghanistan,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

He also highlighted the issue of drug trade in the region which he said, was a greatest threat to peace as being the source of funding for the terrorist activities.

Vyacheslav Volodin thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and said enhanced trade ties between the two countries would serve to provide a solid base for forging greater cooperation and strengthening of bilateral relations.

Vyacheslav Volodin also appreciated the role of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq towards strengthening of Pak-Russia relations through parliamentary forum.

He conveyed the strong desire of his country for establishing long-term and strengthened relations with Pakistan.

Later, the prime minister also hosted a dinner in honour of visiting speakers from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russian Federation and Turkey.