Pak routs Bangladesh 5-0 in Asian Games hockey event

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP):Pakistan hockey team routed Bangladesh

5-0 to notch up their fifth successive victory in the Asian games

hockey competition on Tuesday Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports

Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pakistan maintained their perfect record at the Asian Games,

winning all the five pool matches with big margins, said the

information made available to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In their last fixture of the Pool B, the green shirts went

ahead in the very first minute through Atiq Arshad, who scored

a brace along with Mubashar Ali. Ali Shan added one goal. Pakistan

led 3-0 at half time.

Semifinals are scheduled on August 30.