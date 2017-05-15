Pak rice exporters delegation signs MoU with Jeddah Chamber

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long term institutional collaboration between the two organizations.

According to a message received here from Consulte General of Pakistan, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday, Sheikh Mahzen Batterjie, Vice Chairman Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), along with the members of the Food Committee of JCCI welcomed the rice exporters delegation from Pakistan, in the signing ceremony of the MoU.

Sheikh Mahzen Batterjie said that such bilateral visits were necessary to increase the bilateral trade, commerce and investment between both the countries and signing of this MoU would be a milestone towards achieving this objective.

He assured complete support of JCCI towards efforts of the consulate for achieving this goal.

Vice Chairman REAP, Shah Jahan Malik, who was heading the delegation from Pakistani, exuded confidence that they would be able to increase their share in the Saudi market.

The delegation was very confident that the visit was fruitful and they would be able to meet their objective.

The exporters were in Jeddah, on the first leg of their visit to the Kingdom.

The 14 member joint delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PSJCCI is visiting Saudi Arabia from May 11-19, 2017, as part of trade promotion activities to increase export of rice to the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The delegation members visited the major Supermarkets/Hypermarkets and had meetings with their top Management along with their meetings with major Saudi rice importers of the Western Region, in one-on-one business networking session organized by the Consulate of Pakistan.

A Biryani Dinner was also hosted by the Consulate for the Saudi Buyers to present Pakistani Rice as part of not only Asian Cuisine rather equally famous for its long size and aroma in the Arabian and Continental Cuisines.

The buyers appreciated the supreme quality unique aroma and taste of Pakistani rice.

Mian Mehmood the President of Pak-Saudi Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry while talking to media said, “Saudi Arabia is our major trading Partner in Food Sector and imports over US $ 1 billion worth of rice every year making great opportunity for our rice exporters and REAP to further increase the share of Pakistani rice in this market.

He said that the joint Chamber of both the Countries was playing a very vital role in promoting trade in all the sectors between the two brotherly countries.

Consul General of Pakistan, Shehryar Akbar Khan appreciated the initiative taken by the Rice Exporters of Pakistan, and said that the country was constantly striving to improve its technological and agricultural capacity to increase volume of its rice exports in the face of stiff competition from its competitors and its rice quality matches the highest international standards.

He expressed the hope that the exporters will fully utilize the opportunities being offered by the market of KSA and take the rice export trade trajectory upward in the near future.