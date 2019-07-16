Pak Railways awards around Rs 21 mln free tickets to senior citizens

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):So far Pakistan Railways have issued around Rs 21 million free tickets across the country to senior citizens aging over 75 years.

Railways had been providing 50 percent discount to 65-year elders, 50 percent to disabled and students and 25 percent discount to a person travelling along with a disabled person, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the first aid boxes and emergency medical facilities are available in passenger trains as well as at Railway Stations across the country.