Pak power lifting leaves Singapore

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):Pakistan men and women power lifting team will

be leaving here Thursday to take part in the Oceania-Pacific power lifting championships being held from December 8 at Singapore.

The team comprising three men and four women lifters and one official, said Muhammad Rashid Malik, Secretary, Pakistan Power lifting Federation while talking to APP on Wednesday.

The team (men) Muahmmad Ahmad Khan, Syed Nadeem Hashmi and Mahmood Heera. (Women), Sybil Sohail, Saniha Ghafoor, Twinkle Sohail and Rabbia Razzaq. Rashid Malik will accompany the team coach cum manager.

He said altogether 148 men and women power lifters from Australia,

New Zealand, Samoa, Nauru, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Tuvalu,

Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Pakistan will display their talent

and technique in both men and women championships.

He said Pak squad comprises outstanding lifters who have the

potential to bring good name for the country. “Our men and women

lifters are very strong capable of producing fine results and we are confident that they will exhibit higher level of technique to elevate

the image of the country at international level”, he asserted.

He said the national team has been picked based on their

performance in national and international events, home and abroad.

“Some of our lifters are medal prospects”, he said.