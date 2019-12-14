Pak-Poland BPC review entire spectrum of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):The 7th round of Pakistan-Poland Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held in Warsaw in which both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of relations, including political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on important international and regional issues.

During the consultations, Special Secretary (Europe) Dr. Aman Rashid and Under Secretary of State for Eastern Policy and Asian Policy Marcin Przydacz led their respective delegations, the Foreign office on Saturday said in a press release.

The two-sides expressed satisfaction at the friendly and cordial nature of bilateral ties.

The special secretary appreciated the contribution of Polish pilots in laying the foundations of Pakistan Air Force, especially Air Commodore Turowicz.

The deputy minister Poland appreciated Pakistan’s hosting of 30,000 Polish refugees during the Second World War.

Dr Rashid briefed the Polish side on the recent developments in Pakistan, including the improved business climate and the ease of doing business.

He encouraged the Polish enterprises to take advantage of the positive investment environment in Pakistan.

The Polish side was briefed on India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, aimed at changing the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani side underlined the need for the international community to impress on India to stop the gross violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also to play its role in facilitating peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Polish side was also briefed on Pakistan’s support for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

It was emphasized that a politically negotiated settlement, led and owned by Afghans, represented the best way forward. The Polish side appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

The Polish side gave an overview of the developments in the country and the region, including relations with its neighbours.

Przydacz invited Pakistani companies to take advantage of the existing opportunities in Poland and also expressed the desire to work with Pakistan on tackling challenges of climate change.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation, particularly in the fields of agriculture and advanced technologies.

The next round of Pakistan-Poland Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.