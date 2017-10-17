Pak plays Malaysia in 2nd round of Asia hockey cup

LAHORE, Oct 17 (APP):Pakistan plays Malaysia in the second round
match (super four) of the 10th Hockey Asia Cup, tomorrow, Wednesday
at Dhaka’s Maulana Bhashani Stadium.
Pakistan and Malaysia have so far come across nine times in Asia
Cup. Pakistan have been victorious as many as eight times with one
match ending in draw.
In two editions, 1993 & 2013, they met twice, in pool match as well
as the third place game. The green shirts made it to the second round
of the Cup after beating Bangladesh, playing a drawn game with Japan
and losing to India in their third match.
Malaysia, who have hosted the event four times, more than any other country, have had just one podium finish in Asia Cup, bronze in 2007.
They ended fourth no less than five times.
In recent times, Malaysian team is on a roll. In their last international tournament, the Hockey World League semifinals in London
this summer, Malaysia were the only Asian team to make it to the
semifinal.
They reached the last four by upsetting India in the crucial
pool game. The fourth position in that event also enabled Malaysia
to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Here, in Dhaka, Malaysia topped its pool winning all the three
matches.
Pakistan- Malaysia match starts at 2:00 PM (PST).
