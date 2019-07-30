Pak players win 1st round matches in World Jnr Individual Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Pakistan players produced outstanding performance in the 1st round matches of World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019, beating their opponents at Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur’s National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Noor Zaman edged passed Bicknell Matt of Canada with a game score of 11-4, 11-5, 9-11 and 11-5, while Mohammad Farhan Hashmi dispatched another Canadian by 11-6, 11-9 and 11-7.

Promising Hamza Sharif overwhelmed Wipperfuerth Jan of Germany by11-5, 11-5, 11-7 and Mohammad Hamza Khan defeated Mavani Sayeed of Canada with the game score of 11-5, 11-7 and 14-12.

Similarly, Naveed Rehman recorded a straight games victory over Australia’s Penfold Joshua by 11-6, 11-7 and 11-4. Haris Qasim moved to next round after getting a bye.