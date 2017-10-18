Pak players to play exhibition matches against Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Three Pakistani players will depart to Turkey on October 28 to play an exhibition matches with their Turkish counterpart.

According to a Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) official, the three players include Aqeel Khan, Abid Mushtaq and Yousaf Khan.

“PTF received an invitation from their Turkish counterpart for holding exhibition matches with Pakistani players,” he said.

He said Pakistan players would be playing matches against Turkish players till November 7.