Pak players excited to mark ODI returns in Karachi

LAHORE, Sep 25 (APP):Pakistan’s one-day international series against Sri Lanka in Karachi, which commences from September 27 marks returns of five players to the national squad.

The list of players includes Abid Ali, the right-handed opener, Iftikhar Ahmed, an all-rounder who bats in the middle order and bowls off-spin, Mohammad Nawaz, a slow left-arm bowler, Mohammad Rizwan, wicketkeeper-batsman, and Usman Shinwari, left-arm fast-bowler.

With this series being an international season-opener for Pakistan, the hosts look to come out all-guns blazing to secure the winning momentum before they play Australia Down Under.

The five players are in line to don Pakistan colours again and are excited to take the field in front of the home crowd.