Pak Open tennis championship reaches to SF stage

LAHORE, July 26 (APP): Pakistan Open tennis championship reached

to semi final stage when Heera Ashiq and Muhammad Abid qualified for

the last four in the men’s single after winning their respective quarter finals here on Wednesday at Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Bagh-e-Jinnah grass courts.

Both the players had easy sailing to the next round, wrapping up

their matches in straight sets as Heera Ashiq beat Ahmad Ch 6-3, 6-1, Muhammad Abid outplayed Mudassir Murtaza 6-1, 6-3.

In the ladies singles, Pakitan number one Ushna Sohail out stroked

Malika Malik 6-1, 6-1 to breeze into the quarter finals. She dominated

with aggressive tennis play and forceful serve game.

In the other pre quarter final tie, Sara Mehboob beat Maha Saeed

6-3, 6-0.

In the Men’s Doubles Waqas and Ahmad beat Yousaf Khan and Asadullah

6-2, 6-4 to enter the semi final.

In the under 16 first round Ahmed Kamil beat Muhammad Faizan 6-0, 6-0,

Adil Khan beat Ibrahim 6-1, 6-2, Muhammad Abdullah beat Mustafa Ali 7-6, 4-6, 7-5, Aqib Umer beat Shehryar 6-0, 6-0, Saif Ul Aziz beat Hamaza 6-1, 6-2, Nouman Aftab beat Shahian Shameez 6-1, 6-0, Nalain Abbass beat Yahya Ehtasham 6-2, 6-3, Ahmed beat Abdullah Hamid 6-1, 6-2, Subhan bin Salik beat Kamran Khan 6-0, 6-1, Ahmer Saeed beat Musa Haroon 6-2, 6-1, Muhammad Saeed beat Danial 6-0, 6-0, Sameer Ahmed beat Qasim Sherhryar 6-0, 6-0 and all moved into the next round with ease and comfort.

In the under 14 First round Yahya Ehtasm beat Saad Kareem 4-0, 4-0,

Aziz Khan beat Waleed Humyon 4-0, 4-0, Syed Muhammad Mustafa beat Mustafa Hamid 4-1, 4-1, Mubeen Faheem beat Muhammad Shehryar 4-0, 4-0, Saiful

Aziz beat Hamid Yaqob 4-1, 4-2, Shahyan Shameez beat Zain ul Abdin 4-0, 4-2, Faizan Fayyaz beat Ehtasham Arif 4-1, 4-0, Hamaza Jawad beat Saeed Salman 4-0, 4-0, Adil Khan beat Shahil Tahir 4-1, 4-1, Raja Hussain beat Ahmed Shahikh 4-0, 4-1 and qualified for next round.