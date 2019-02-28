Pak needs to confront Indian concocted narrative developed diplomatically: Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Member of National Assembly, Andleeb Abbas Thursday said Pakistan needed to counter concocted Indian narrative against it which has been developed diplomatically during the last 14 year.

Speaking at a seminar on “Foreign Policy of Pakistan in Context of Strategic Coercion” organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), she said it was a tough and challenging task for Pakistan to foil over a decade long Indian spurious propaganda and to resume the cold relations between the two countries that remained stagnant for the last 10 years.