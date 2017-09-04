Pak Navy search, rescue teams – all pervasive at Karachi after inundant rains

ISLAMABAD, Sept 4 (APP): In the aftermath of inundant rains
at Karachi which caused havoc and devastation in the city, leaving
several dead and many displaced/ tranded, Pakistan Navy extended
men and material support in collaboration with city government
Karachi to the flood-affected local populace.
In a statement issued here by media department of Pakistan
Navy, upon the instructions of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral
Muhammad Zakaullah, in coordination with Karachi city government
and Pakistan Navy promptly commenced rescue/relief operations.
Pakistan Navy Search and Rescue Teams, with required technical
equipment reached to the severely rain-affected areas including
Golimar, Sohrab Goth, Saadi Town, Ghareeb Abad, Surjani Town,
Kharadar, Lyari and Yousaf Goth etc to help the rain-stricken
populace.
During rescue/relief operations, hundreds of people including
women, kids and elderly were evacuated to safer places by Pakistan
Navy divers using rescue boats. De-flooding was also carried out in
flooded areas and medical camps were established at various
locations where a large number of population was provided medical
assistance and medicines.
In addition, dry ration, fresh water and edibles were
distributed amongst displaced families during Eid days. Pakistan
Navy diving team also recovered 02 dead bodies near Nullah Khuda Ki
Basti after assiduous diving operation.
Higher echelons of Karachi City government, including Mayor of
Karachi, highly appreciated the prompt support by Pakistan Navy and
expressed gratitude for providing a valued assistance at the time of
need.
