Pak Navy retains champion title of 5th CNS Open Shooting Championship

KARACHI, Sep 29 (APP):Closing ceremony of 5th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship 2019 was held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range, PNS Bahadur here on Sunday.

Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani graced the occasion as chief guest, says a press release of ISPR- Navy.

Pakistan Navy, being the defending champions, once again clinched the title of CNS Open Shooting Championship 2019 with 33 Gold, 32 Silver and 23 Bronze medals whereas Sindh secured the Runners Up position. Almost 400 shooters from all over Pakistan participated in the week long Championship.

During the championship, a total of 24 events were contested in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories for Men, Women and Youth on different ranges.