Pak Navy lifts champions trophy of Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): After a three-day of thrilling competition, the

inaugural Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship came to a climatic conclusion on Sunday here at Pakistan Navy Shooting (PNS) Range, Karsaz.

Both marksmen and women from across the country jostled for the top

honours in 44 events. Pakistan Navy emerged the dominant force securing 34 gold medals. Sindh placed second with 5 golds and PAF third with 4 medals.

On the final day of the Championship, 16 medals were up for

grabs in Air Rifle (Women Junior), Air Rifle (Women Youth), Air Rifle (Men ), Air Rifle (Women), Big Bore Pistol, Big Bore Pistol Men Professional

(Rapid), 22 Rifle Telescopic Sight and Trap Olympic.

A colourful medal ceremony was organised after the competition in which

Askara Abbasi, wife of the late Parvez Abbasi, was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas, Event Director,

Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship, praised the athletes for their participation.

“The inaugural Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship was a big

success. It was a mega event with teams participating from all across the country. We are already looking forward to the 2nd edition of the Championship. We will build on this success and everybody will see an even bigger event” he said.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Mrs Parvez Abbasi and

the family of the late Parvez Abbasi without whose support this event would not have been possible”, remaked Commodore Abbas.

Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship is an annual event that has

been launched to celebrate the life and achievements of Parvez Abbasi, the Founding Secretary of the National Rifle Association and one of the key drivers of the sport of shooting in Pakistan.

As an Open Shooting Championship members of the public, as well as teams

representing the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, Sindh Police, SSU Sindh Police, ASF, Rangers, KGSSR were participated in the competition.

Final Medals Tally

Day 3 (13-08-2017)

TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE

NAVY 34 36 19

PAF 4 3 2

RANGER 0 0 0

SINDH 5 3 16

BALUCHISTAN 0 0 0

KGSSR 0 1 6

ASF 0 0 0

SSU 1 1 1

SINDH POLICE 0 0 0

FINAL TOTAL 44 44 44

– Air Rifle Women (Junior)

Individual

Fakhar un Nisa – Navy-A (Gold) 203.3/200

Aqsa Ghufran — Navy-A (Silver) 197.2/200

Hadiqa Ghori — Navy-B (Bronze) 189.2/200

– Air Rifle Women (Junior)

Team

Navy-A (Gold) 682.2/600

Navy-B (Silver) 554.1/600

Sindh (Bronze) 510.5/600

– Air Rifle Women (Youth)

Individual

Fatima Aftab – Navy-A (Gold) 201.7/200

Ayesha — Navy-A (Silver) 198.4/200

Saba Mehmood — Navy-A (Bronze) 197.4/200

– Air Rifle Women (Youth)

Team

Navy-A (Gold) 597.5/600

Navy-B (Silver) 538.3/600

Sindh (Bronze) 454.9/600

– Air Rifle Men

Individual

Zeeshan Shakir – Navy-A (Gold) 613.5/600

Ghufran Adil – Navy-A (Silver) 611.6/600

Ayan Aamir – Navy-A (Bronze) 600.8/600

– Air Rifle Men

Team

Navy-A (Gold) 1825.97/1800

PAF (Silver) 1781.4/1800

Navy-B (Bronze) 1763.7/1800

– Air Rifle Women

Individual

Mehak Fatima – Navy-A (Gold) 406.5/400

Nadia Rashid — Navy-A (Silver) 403.4/400

Nadra Raees – Navy-A (Bronze) 398.7/400

– Air Rifle Women

Team

Navy-A (Gold) 1208.6/1200

Navy-B (Silver) 1126.4/1200

Sindh (Bronze) 1124.3/1200

– Big Bore Pistol (Men/Women)

Individual

Zahid Bakhtool – Navy (Gold) 185/200

A. Shakoor– SSU (Silver) 177/200

Amir Bangush– KGSSR (Bronze) 177/200

– Big Bore Pistol

Team

SSU (Gold) 511/600

Navy (Silver) 508/600

PAF (Bronze) 493/600

– Big Bore Pistol Men Professional (Rapid)

Individual

Hassan – PAF (Gold) 175/200

Zafar – Navy (Silver) 174/200

Hamza — KGSSR (Bronze) 173/200

– Big Bore Pistol Men Professional (Rapid)Team

Navy-A (Gold) 480/600

Navy-B (Silver) 472/600

SSU (Bronze) 466/600

-.22 Rifle Telescopic Sight Individual

Dawood Jan – Navy-A (Gold) 178/200

Ayan Aamir– Navy-A (Silver) 172/200

Hamza Khan– KGSSR-A (Bronze) 172/300

– .22 Rifle Telescopic Sight Team

Navy – A (Gold) 519/600

Navy-B (Silver) 491/600

KGSSR (Bronze) 488/600

– Trap Olympic

Individual

Bilal Yaqoob– Sindh-A (Gold) 86/100

Usman Sadiq– Sindh-A (Silver) 80/100

Shakeel Ilyas – (individual) (Bronze) 74/100

– Trap Olympic

Team

Sindh-A (Gold) 240/300

Navy-A (Silver) 210/300

Navy-B (Bronze) 192/300