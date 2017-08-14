Pak Navy lifts champions trophy of Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): After a three-day of thrilling competition, the
inaugural Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship came to a climatic conclusion on Sunday here at Pakistan Navy Shooting (PNS) Range, Karsaz.
Both marksmen and women from across the country jostled for the top
honours in 44 events. Pakistan Navy emerged the dominant force securing 34 gold medals. Sindh placed second with 5 golds and PAF third with 4 medals.
On the final day of the Championship, 16 medals were up for
grabs in Air Rifle (Women Junior), Air Rifle (Women Youth), Air Rifle (Men ), Air Rifle (Women), Big Bore Pistol, Big Bore Pistol Men Professional
(Rapid), 22 Rifle Telescopic Sight and Trap Olympic.
A colourful medal ceremony was organised after the competition in which
Askara Abbasi, wife of the late Parvez Abbasi, was the Chief Guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Ghazanfar Abbas, Event Director,
Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship, praised the athletes for their participation.
“The inaugural Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship was a big
success. It was a mega event with teams participating from all across the country. We are already looking forward to the 2nd edition of the Championship. We will build on this success and everybody will see an even bigger event” he said.
“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Mrs Parvez Abbasi and
the family of the late Parvez Abbasi without whose support this event would not have been possible”, remaked Commodore Abbas.
Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship is an annual event that has
been launched to celebrate the life and achievements of Parvez Abbasi, the Founding Secretary of the National Rifle Association and one of the key drivers of the sport of shooting in Pakistan.
As an Open Shooting Championship members of the public, as well as teams
representing the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, Sindh Police, SSU Sindh Police, ASF, Rangers, KGSSR were participated in the competition.
Final Medals Tally
Day 3 (13-08-2017)
TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE
NAVY 34 36 19
PAF 4 3 2
RANGER 0 0 0
SINDH 5 3 16
BALUCHISTAN 0 0 0
KGSSR 0 1 6
ASF 0 0 0
SSU 1 1 1
SINDH POLICE 0 0 0
FINAL TOTAL 44 44 44
– Air Rifle Women (Junior)
Individual
Fakhar un Nisa – Navy-A (Gold) 203.3/200
Aqsa Ghufran — Navy-A (Silver) 197.2/200
Hadiqa Ghori — Navy-B (Bronze) 189.2/200
– Air Rifle Women (Junior)
Team
Navy-A (Gold) 682.2/600
Navy-B (Silver) 554.1/600
Sindh (Bronze) 510.5/600
– Air Rifle Women (Youth)
Individual
Fatima Aftab – Navy-A (Gold) 201.7/200
Ayesha — Navy-A (Silver) 198.4/200
Saba Mehmood — Navy-A (Bronze) 197.4/200
– Air Rifle Women (Youth)
Team
Navy-A (Gold) 597.5/600
Navy-B (Silver) 538.3/600
Sindh (Bronze) 454.9/600
– Air Rifle Men
Individual
Zeeshan Shakir – Navy-A (Gold) 613.5/600
Ghufran Adil – Navy-A (Silver) 611.6/600
Ayan Aamir – Navy-A (Bronze) 600.8/600
– Air Rifle Men
Team
Navy-A (Gold) 1825.97/1800
PAF (Silver) 1781.4/1800
Navy-B (Bronze) 1763.7/1800
– Air Rifle Women
Individual
Mehak Fatima – Navy-A (Gold) 406.5/400
Nadia Rashid — Navy-A (Silver) 403.4/400
Nadra Raees – Navy-A (Bronze) 398.7/400
– Air Rifle Women
Team
Navy-A (Gold) 1208.6/1200
Navy-B (Silver) 1126.4/1200
Sindh (Bronze) 1124.3/1200
– Big Bore Pistol (Men/Women)
Individual
Zahid Bakhtool – Navy (Gold) 185/200
A. Shakoor– SSU (Silver) 177/200
Amir Bangush– KGSSR (Bronze) 177/200
– Big Bore Pistol
Team
SSU (Gold) 511/600
Navy (Silver) 508/600
PAF (Bronze) 493/600
– Big Bore Pistol Men Professional (Rapid)
Individual
Hassan – PAF (Gold) 175/200
Zafar – Navy (Silver) 174/200
Hamza — KGSSR (Bronze) 173/200
– Big Bore Pistol Men Professional (Rapid)Team
Navy-A (Gold) 480/600
Navy-B (Silver) 472/600
SSU (Bronze) 466/600
-.22 Rifle Telescopic Sight Individual
Dawood Jan – Navy-A (Gold) 178/200
Ayan Aamir– Navy-A (Silver) 172/200
Hamza Khan– KGSSR-A (Bronze) 172/300
– .22 Rifle Telescopic Sight Team
Navy – A (Gold) 519/600
Navy-B (Silver) 491/600
KGSSR (Bronze) 488/600
– Trap Olympic
Individual
Bilal Yaqoob– Sindh-A (Gold) 86/100
Usman Sadiq– Sindh-A (Silver) 80/100
Shakeel Ilyas – (individual) (Bronze) 74/100
– Trap Olympic
Team
Sindh-A (Gold) 240/300
Navy-A (Silver) 210/300
Navy-B (Bronze) 192/300