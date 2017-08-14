Pak Navy launches National Campaign for Mangroves Plantation

KARACHI, Aug. 14 (APP): The Pakistan Navy has launched the

national campaign for mangroves plantation.

A PN statement issued here on Monday said that `Pakistan

Navy-Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2017′ has been launched in

the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces on the eve

of Independence Day.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, was the

chief guest on the occasion and inaugurated Pakistan Navy Mangroves

Plantation Campaign by planting sapling of Mangroves.

The Campaign entails an effort to plant over one Million

Mangroves in the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff

highlighted that deforestation of mangroves has not only affected

biodiversity of our coastal areas but also livelihoods of coastal

communities.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah elaborated that these campaigns will

not only increase the Mangrove forest cover but will also play a key

role in awareness of masses about the importance of these forests.

The Naval Chief emphasized all the relevant Federal, Provincial

institutions and all sections of the society to join hands for this

noble cause.

Emphasizing the importance of mangroves the Naval Chief announced

that the name of the campaign be changed to National Campaign for

Mangroves Plantation 2017.

While giving his message on Independence Day the Naval Chief said

that Independence is a great virtue. He said, `Let us pledge that we

will value it and we will perform our duties with complete honesty and

we all will contribute in making this country greater’.

Mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystem, prevention of sea

intrusion and sustainment of marine life. Unfortunately over the

years, Mangroves along the Pakistani coast have diminished due to

negligence and apathy of all concerned.

Being a major stakeholder of the maritime domain and realizing

the importance of mangroves for marine life, Pakistan Navy has taken a

major initiative to revive Mangrove forests all along the coast.

Realizing the importance of Mangroves forests in combating

pollution, countering coastal erosion and providing a number of

economic and financial opportunities to coastal communities, Pakistan

Navy in line with the vision of the Federal Government regularly under

takes Mangroves Plantation Campaigns.

Over one Million Mangroves saplings were planted last year with

the collaboration of Forest Departments of Sindh & Balochistan,

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and World

Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Through these campaigns, not only more forests are raised but

also the existing Mangroves forests can be conserved.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of

senior military and civil officials including representatives from

business community, journalists, World Wildlife Fund (WWF),

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), officials from

Federal and Provincial Forest Departments.