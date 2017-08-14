Pak Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): The Pakistan Navy (PN) on Monday celebrated

the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan with traditional zeal.

An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum

of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated

Independence Day, a PN statement said.

Smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets,

clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed ceremonial guard duties at

Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional spirit, customary enthusiasm and

military manners to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Adnan Ahmad was

the chief guest on the occasion and reviewed the guard.

The chief guest and smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan

Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam

Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by laying of floral

wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the chief guest on behalf of Chief

of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy.

Later, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks

in the visitors book and paid rich tribute to the beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes and special prayers

were offered in all Naval mosques for solidarity and progress of

the country and particularly for the success of Kashmiris struggle.

Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in

Navy’s traditional manner.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore

and Coastal Area at designated Units of Pakistan Navy.

Various other activities including singing of national anthem at

naval units/establishments in the morning, PN Band Display at Frere

Hall Karachi, Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum as

well as various sports fixtures were also a part of day long

celebrations.

Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan Navy educational

institutions were also held where schoolchildren presented tableaus

on national songs and declamation contests were held highlighting

the importance of Independence Day.

Numerous Independence Day ceremonies were also held by PN units

at Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, and Turbat and other coastal

areas, including fishing boats special rallies. These ceremonies

and activities were attended by a large number of local notables,

civil and military dignitaries.