LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member line-up for the ACC U19 Asia Cup, which will run from 5 to 14 September in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will enter the tournament at the back of a remarkable run – 10 wins in last 12 matches – after defeating Sri Lanka (3-2) and South Africa (7-0) in their backyards.

Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rohail Nazir has been retained as the side, while Haider Ali will perform the task of his deputy.