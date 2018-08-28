Pak men team victorious, women lost in Asian Games squash

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP):Pakistan achieved mixed results in the

Asian Games squash event as its men team emerged winner and women

team was beaten in the team event on Tuesday at Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pak men team fashioned out straight 3-0 win over Philippines

while women team lost to Japan 0-3, said the information made

available to APP here by the Pakistan Squash Federation.

Following are the results of the matches.

Men: Israr Ahmad beat Peline David William 11-6, 11-3, 11-6.

Tayyab Aslam beat Garcia Robert Andrew 11-4, 11-3, 14-12.

Amaad Fareed beat Begornia Reymark 11-9, 11-7, 11-5.

Women: Watanabe Satomi beat Madina Zafar 11-7, 11-7, 11-1.

Sugimoto Risa beat Riffat Khan 11-3, 11-2, 11-4.

Kobasyashi Misaki beat Faiza Zafar 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.

Pakistan team will play Hong Kong in Men’s event on Wednesday

(tomorrow).