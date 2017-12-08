Pak men netball team named for Asian championship

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):Pakistan Netball Federation on Friday announced 18-member national squad to take part in the Asian Championship, being held from December 13 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“We are all set to participate in the mega event as Pakistan Sports Board has issued necessary NOC to the team, which has also been granted visas,” said a spokesman for the PNF here.

The party comprises 14 players and four officials, he said.

The team includes: Muhammad Akhtar (Captain), Samad Masood (Vice Captain), Ali Raza Fareed, Usman Bashir, Muhammad Khursheed, Mehboob Shah, Rana Zahid Khan, Yawar Khan, Abid Ali Ansari, Masoom Abbass,

Haris Kamal, Muhammad Rizwan, Naseeb Raza and Muhammad Zohair (Reserve).

The team officials are: Anwar Ahmed Ansari (Coach), Yasir (assistant coach), Muhammad Riaz (Manager) and Mudassar Razak (chef de mission).

Pakistan will play its first match on December 13 against Singapore,

and second against India on the same day. Pakistan will play Hong Kong in its third match on December 14 followed by pool match against hosts Malaysia on December 15.

“Pakistan got the silver medal in the last Asian Netball Championship in the same country and we are confident to produce better performance for finishing among the medal winner of the event,” he said.