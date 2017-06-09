Pak membership in SCO to help in achieving sustainable energy, regional connectivity: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Spokesperson to Foreign Office
Nafees Zakria on Friday said that Pakistan’s membership in
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would help in
achieving sustainable energy and regional connectivity.
Talking to PTV, he said that under the vision of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the government was focusing on
strengthening relations with central asian states (CAS), to
achieve progress in energy projects.
Pakistan’s membership in SCO would also strengthen ties
with regional countries besides resolving the issues facing the
people, he said.
To a question about Kashmir issue, he said that Pakistan
wants to resolve all the matters through bilateral talks with
India.
He said that Pakistan’s membership in SCO would have
positive impact on our foreign policy.