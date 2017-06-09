Pak membership in SCO to help in achieving sustainable energy, regional connectivity: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Spokesperson to Foreign Office

Nafees Zakria on Friday said that Pakistan’s membership in

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would help in

achieving sustainable energy and regional connectivity.

Talking to PTV, he said that under the vision of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the government was focusing on

strengthening relations with central asian states (CAS), to

achieve progress in energy projects.

Pakistan’s membership in SCO would also strengthen ties

with regional countries besides resolving the issues facing the

people, he said.

To a question about Kashmir issue, he said that Pakistan

wants to resolve all the matters through bilateral talks with

India.

He said that Pakistan’s membership in SCO would have

positive impact on our foreign policy.