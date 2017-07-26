Pak-Maldives ties to strengthen cooperation in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): IR, Economic Expert Dr. Noor Fatima

has said that both the countries are unanimously agreed to sign various accords for enhancing cooperation in all areas including trade, education, defence, tourism, and people to people contacts.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, she further said Pakistan wanted

engagement with regional countries at various levels, and wished to share its development with other regional countries as well.

While appreciating she said, our young people can go and work in other countries as Pakistan is working for regional integration.

All regional countries are observing negative role of India

in the region. Pakistan has made successful diplomatic efforts and world is supporting its stance on Kashmir now, she added.

Economic Expert Humayun Iqbal Shami also said Maldives is a SAARC member country and we should further stregnthen our ties and cooperation with it.

Maldives is a small country and its economy is based on tourism.

It is becoming a financial and economic attraction because of its beautiful and scenic attractiveness, expert said.

Pakistan can export multiple things to Maldives at large

scale and our government should sign free trade agreement with Maldives, he urged.