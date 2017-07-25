Pakistan, Maldives sign 6 MoUs to further consolidate bilateral ties

MALE (Maldives), July 25 (APP): Pakistan and Maldives
Tuesday signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs)
related to trade, education, climate change, tourism,
training of diplomats and capacity building of civil servants.
The MoUs would help in further consolidating the
bilateral relations between the two South Asian countries.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President of
Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom witnessed the signing
ceremony.
The MoU for training of diplomats was signed by Advisor
to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and
Foreign Minister of Maldives Dr Muhammad Asim.
The MoU for promotion of trade was signed by Federation
of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President
Zubair Tufail and Trade Minister of Maldives Muhammad Saeed.
The MoU for cooperation in climate change was signed
by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Maldives Sayed Khawar Ali Shah and
Climate Change Minister of Maldives Tariq Ibrahim.
The MoU for promotion of tourism was signed by
Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Chaudhry
Abdul Ghafoor and Maldivian Minister for Tourism Promotion
Musa Zamir.
The MoU for promotion of education was signed by
Virtual University of Pakistan Chairman Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik
and Rector Maldives National University Dr Muhammad Latif.
The MoU for capacity building of civil servants
was signed by Dean of National School of public policy of
Pakistan Naeem Aslam and President of Civil Service
Commission of Maldives Dr Ali Shamim.
