Pak-Malaysian navies conduct exercise in Malacca waters

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): First ever Joint Exercise MALPAK-17 of
Pakistan and Royal Malaysian navies held in the adjoining waters of
Malacca Straits has concluded, according to a Pakistan Navy press
release here on Wednesday.
Pakistan Navy Task Group comprising Sword Class Guided Missile
Frigate SAIF with embarked Z9EC helicopter and Combat Support Ship
NASR with embarked Seaking helicopter participated in the exercise.
From Malaysian side, Royal Malaysian Navy Frigate KD LEKIR
with embarked FENNEC helicopter and Patrol Ship KD SELANGOR
participated.
The premier Naval Exercise MALPAK-17 was aimed to strengthen
bilateral relationship, enhance interoperability between the two
navies through development of combined naval tactics, techniques and
procedures as well as to provide impetus to growing mutual naval
collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia.
The exercise was conducted in two phases; harbour phase and the
sea phase. The harbour phase comprised table top discussions on
professional topics, practical boarding drills and planning
conferences.
Whereas, the sea phase included entire spectrum of
maritime/naval operations including Cross-Deck Helo Operations,
Torpedo Counter Measures, Gunnery Firings and Joint Maritime
Interdiction Operations.
Pakistan Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy have been interacting
since long, however, Naval Exercise MALPAK-17 is unique being first
ever bilateral naval exercise which will be conducted biennially
in Malaysian and Pakistani waters on alternate basis.
This exercise will further enhance naval collaboration between
Pakistan and Malaysia, besides capacity building of the forces and
contributing in regional maritime security.
