Pak-Lanka series to be fruitful in many ways: DG SBP

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Friday that the T20 cricket series against Sri Lanka would prove to be very fruitful in many ways.

He said that both Pakistan and Sri Lankan teams comprised of talented but young players. “Both the countries will get several potential cricketers after this rubber,” he said.

The SBP DG urged the Pakistan fans to show discipline and patience during the 3-match T20 rubber scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Oct 5, 7 and 9, 2019. “I’m quite hopeful that this series will help a lot in restoring international cricket series against major cricketing nations in future,” he added.