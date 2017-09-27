Pak-Lank cricket series, match officials names

LAHORE, Sep 27 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the

names of match officials (umpires and referees) for supervising the matches of Pakistan-Sri Lanka series being played in United Arab Emriates.

Following is the programme of the matches to be read as dates and

venues, names of the field umpires, tv umpire, reserve umpire and match referee.

Date Match Venue Field Umpire TV Umpire Res. Umpire Referee

28 Sep-02 Oct 1st Test Match (Day Game) Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Ian Gould-Nigel Llong Kettleborough Ahsan Raza Andrew Pycroft

06-10 Oct 2nd Test Match (D/N Game) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Kettleborough-Ian Gould Nigel Llong Shozab Raza Andrew Pycroft

13-Oct 1st One Day International (D/N Game) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Ian Gould-Ahsan Raza Kettleborough Shozab Raza Andrew Pycroft

16-Oct 2nd One Day International (D/N Game) Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Kettleborough-Shozab Raza Ian Gould Ahsan Raza Andrew Pycroft

18-Oct 3rd One Day International (D/N Game) Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ian Gould-Ahsan Raza Kettleborough Shozab Raza Andrew Pycroft

20-Oct 4th One Day International (D/N Game)

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Kettleborough-Shozab Raza Ian Gould Ahsan Raza Andrew Pycroft

23-Oct 5th One Day International (D/N Game) Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Ian Gould-Ahsan Raza Kettleborough Shozab Raza Andrew Pycroft