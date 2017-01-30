Pak Kinnow week in Jeddah from Feb 2

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Commercial Section of the Consulate General of Pakistan, Jeddah is organizing a 8-days citrus promotional campaign from Feb 2 at Manuel Supermarket which would include in-store promotion and display of citrus.

According to Saudi Gazette, Arshad Munir, consular (Press) at Consulate General of Pakistan has said that the commercial section was promoting this prime fruit of Pakistan in the market with introduction of Kinnow Pakistani having its uniqueness as non-genetically modified version of citrus range available in the world with additional qualities.

Apart from impressive display of the Kinnow, the slices of the luscious

fruit will be available for tasting of the visitors in the inaugural event planned for Feb 2.While for the rest of week the Pakistani Kinnow would be displayed and sold out from all stores of Manuel at Promotional rates, said Munir.

He added ‘Manuel’, being the high end supermarket in Jeddah, has been

selected for the promotional week, while M/S Al-Rafique Enterprises

Pakistan is partner in Citrus Promotion from Pakistan – a quality conscious organization believing in product and service quality. They are GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) certified Processors & Exporters of Kinnow, currently engaged in exports to America and Europe in addition to the Middle East.

According to the statement Pakistan is the sixth largest producer of

Kinnow and oranges in the world, with 2.1 million tons produce. Pakistan is also the largest producer of ‘Citrus Reticula’ variety (Kinnow), this unique variety of citrus is indigenous to this part of the world. According to an estimate approx. 95 percent of the total Kinnow produced all over the world is grown in Pakistan. With a juice yield of 55 percent and containing a nice and delicate aroma, Kinnow is regarded as one of the juiciest mandarins in the world.

Kinnow is produced in natural conditions – the orchards are naturally

fertilized and the fruit is entirely sun-ripened. A large number of farms are Global G.A.P certified and more than 40 processing facilities are HACCP certified.

Munir said inaugural event would have limited invitees and after

inauguration, it will be open for general public.