Pak karate return home after winning 25 medals

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP)- Pakistan Karate Team returned home on Monday

after winning altogether bulk of twenty five medals in the Asian Cadet/Junior/U-21 & Senior (Male/Female) Karate Championships held

in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pak players put up a dazzling show to scoop 6 gold 8 silver &

11 bronze medals in the event which was participated by six countries including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka , Bhutan and Pakistan.

The team war warmly welcomed by the Director of Pakistan Sports

Board Abdul Majeed and representatives of Pakistan Karate Federation

upon its arrival at the Lahore airport. Pak martial players put up

Pakistan’s Shahbaz Khan, Naseer Ahmed, Saadi Abbas, Nargis, Kulsoom & Baz Muhammad won the gold medals. In a display of sterling performance, Baz Muhammad & Kulsoom performed hat-tricks by winning medals for the

third running time in South Asian Karate Championships, while Naseer

Ahmed & Saadi Abbas retained their titles. New talent also emerged in juniors as Shahbaz Khan and Nargis grabbed gold medals and hoisted the Pakistani flag.

The Team was headed by Muhammad Jahangir, Chairman Pakistan

Karate Federation, who termed the overall performance of Pak side ‘extraordinary’.

“Apart from impressive of ur martial art players our referees/judges and Coaches inclouding Ghulam Ali, Wasif Ali, Irfan Ullah Khan’ Shah Muhammad Shan, Shah Faisal, Imtiaz Ali, Muhammad Kashif passed the

Asian Karate Federation’s examination for Judges & Coaches and became

Asian Qualified Referee/judges & Coaches which is a big achievement”,

he said.