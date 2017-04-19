Pak juniors beat Australian Jr team

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP)- Pakistan junior hockey team launched its campaign in the Australian National junior hockey championship on a memorable note upsetting defending champion Victoria 2-1 on Wednesday at Hobart.

In a hard fought contest the green shirts put up a heart winning

performance to snatch a victory from a fancied opponent, said the information made available to APP here.

Ghazanfar Ali and Ahmed Nadeem scored for Pakistan via penalty corners.

The home side found it hard to match the undying spirit of the touring side which mounted persistent pressure through lively moves and lovely coordination.