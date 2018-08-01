Pak junior team to feature in Mini World football Cup in Portugal

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP):Pakistan junior football team will write new football history by taking part in six a side Mini football World Cup being played in Lisbon, Portugal from September 23.

“It is the first ever opportunity in our football history that our team will take part in a Mini World Cup”, said Senior Vice President, International SOCCA Federation (ISF), Shah Zaib Trunkwala while talking

to APP on Wednesday.

Elaborating the factors the way Pakistan was included in such a high profile football activity, he said , they pleaded the case of Pakistan at the forum of ISF in a a very professional manner narrating the facts

the way shorter version of football has gained popularity in the country.

“ISF praised our efforts for the cause of football in Pakistan and assured its all out support for the popularization of shorter version of football in the country”,said Shah Zaib.

“With our resolute efforts, ISF agreed our participation in the mega event which will a big step forward to take this exciting version of the game to new heights in our country where youth has the passion to take up football as a sport”, he asserted.

World top 32 teams will be showcasing their talent in the event in which Pakistan has been placed in Group B along with Spain, Russia and Moldova.

ISF official said they have already created football history in Pakistan with the tour of star studded international football XI to Pakistan last year having players including Ronaldinho. The touring side played matches at Karachi and Lahore in front of full house.

“Through our leisure football league we are making strenuous efforts for the promotion of football at grass root level and we are delighted

to see the presence of immense football talent in youth “,he added.

Shah Zaib said Pak team’s participation in Mini World Cup has its own significance in many ways as it will expose our players to much needed international exposure besides adding to their confidence and creating opportunity for them to be a part of football clubs abroad by progressing in the game to earn decent livelihood.

“We will continue to strive for the development of mini football in

the country and we will ensure the participation of our team in the international tournaments to be held under the banner of ISF abroad”,

he added.

To a question, he said, a special training programme has been

prepared for the training and practice of the game for the Mini World

Cup and special emphasis will be laid on enhancing players fitness and skills under the able guidance of qualified coaches.