Pak jr hockey team wins practice match in Australia

LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP): Pakistan Junior hockey team which is on tour of

Australia won its first practice match against Randwik hockey club 6-0 in Sydney on Tuesday.

Pakistani colts,who are in Australia to participate in the National

Junior Championships of Australia,played the match with an aggressive approach,said the information made available to APP here.

Pakistan’s scorers in an easy victory were Naveed Alam and Khairullah

who struck twice while Abdullah Babar and Ghazanfar Ali shared one goal each.