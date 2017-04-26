Pak-Italian army chiefs discuss cooperation in training, counter-terrorism

RAWALPINDI, April 26 (APP): Italian Chief of Army Staff
General Danilo Errico Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff
General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.
Matters of mutual interest were discussed with particular reference
to enhanced military cooperation in the field of training and counter terrorism domain, Inter Services Public Relations stated.
Later, the Italian delegation was given detailed briefing on
operational and training activities of Pakistan Army.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated ongoing
Operation Raddul Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan
and gains made so far.
Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Italian chief of army
staff laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out
contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the
visiting dignitary.