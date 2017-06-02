Pak-Ireland match ends in a draw

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Pakistan’s first game of the three-
match friendly series against Ireland ended in a 2-2 draw at
Lisnagarvey.
An interesting edge of seat contest saw the hosts twice coming
from behind to hold Pakistan 2-2, said a press release issued here.
In front of a packed house, the green shirts went ahead early
in the 9th minute when Aleem Bilal converted a penalty corner with
a powerful drag flick.
The lead did not last long. Connor Harte, who was playing his
200th international, availed a pass from Shane O’ Donoghue in the
17th minute.
Just two minutes before the half-time, Ali Shan restored the
lead for Pakistan when he put in the ball after a Dilber try had
rebounded off the goal keeper’s pads.
Ali Shan restored Pakistan’s lead before half-time but the
tantalising battle continued on resumption as Jeremy Duncan’s late
goal earned the Irish a draw.
In the last quarter, Jeremy Duncan finished off an excellent
combined move involving Alan Sothern and Matthew Nelson to make it
2-2.
The second match of the three test series is scheduled on
Saturday.After this the national team would be playing the World Hockey
League (WHL) semifinal round in London from June 15.
