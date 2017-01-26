Pak-Iran Paliamentary engaement imperative for regional cohesion: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the Muslim World is passing through a turbulent phase in the history while facing economic stagnation, internal divisions and violent conflicts.

This is the right time for closer and consistent Parliamentary engagement to restrain the descent into chaos of the Muslim world, said a press release here on Thursday.

He termed Pak-Iran Parliamentary engagement as ‘highly imperative’ for cohesion of the entire region. He was speaking to a delegation headed by Allauddin Boroujerdi, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who called on the Speaker at Parliament House.

Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost was also present in the meeting.

The Speaker said that Iran and Pakistan are bonded in the eternal ties of religion, culture and history and there is commonality of views and perceptions of both the countries on all regional and global issues.

He also expressed the need for increase of contacts between the Parliamentarians and political leadership of the two countries as well as people to people contact.

Speaking to the Iranian Parliamentary delegation, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq outlined that Pakistan has embarked upon a regional focus in the pursuit of shared prosperity.

He added that Iran shines prominently in strategic calculations of Pakistan’s Parliamentary diplomacy and recommended frequent exchange of delegations to assign substantive meanings to inter-Parliamentary relations.

The Speaker reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to consolidate all encompassing brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan and urged for enhancing trade and people to people relations.

The Speaker highlighted that Pakistan has always played a leading role to promote unity among the Muslim world and continue to leverage its influence for promoting cohesion, cooperation and collaboration amongst the Muslim countries.

Allauddin Boroujerdi conveyed his firm commitment to collaborate with Pakistan’s parliament in quest of more robust and diversified relations between the two countries.

He said that Iran consider Pakistan as its partner for peace in the region and expressed his hope that in future both nations will continue to chart the paths of prosperity together. He reiterated Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations and urged for comprehensive engagement of the Parliamentary committees to explore the avenues for mutual cooperation.

Later on while meeting with a group of Chamber of Commerce & Industry Islamabad headed by Khalid Iqbal Malik, President ICCI, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the government is following investor-friendly policies.

“Business community is the backbone of the country’s economy and holds a pivotal role for job creation as well as progress and prosperity of the country” he added.

The delegation apprised the Speaker of the difficulties and problems being faced by the business community.

The Speaker assured that the Parliament and the government would extend every possible help to the business community and traders for smooth and effective running of their business and trade activities.