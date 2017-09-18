Pak-Iran cooperation in media to strengthen mutual ties: Iranian Delegation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): The cooperation between Pakistani and
Irani media can play a significant role in bringing the people of two countries closer and help to understand each other in a better way, visiting five- number media delegation from Iran said.
The delegation from different Iranian newspapers is on a week-long
visit to Pakistan on the invitation of the Institute of Strategic Studies,
Islamabad (ISSI) and would visit Gwadar, Quetta, Gilgit and China border
during their stay.
The delegation included Morteza Naghikhani from Kayhan
International, Mohammad Reza Abesh Ahmadlou from Iran Daily,
Afshin Majlesi from Tehran Times, Banafsheh Emaeili Hafshejani from
Mehr News Agency and Nadir Mazouji from Daily Etalaat.
During a visit to Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC)
Monday, they discussed opportunities of cooperation between Pakistani and
Irani media, journalists exchange programmes and training courses.
The delegation took keen interest in knowing about the working,
objectives and achievements of the APPC and the way, the premier news
agency of the country, is contributing to disseminate the credible news among the readers.
Executive Director, APPC, Sohail Ali Khan, briefed the delegation
about the objectives, performance and future projects of the news agency and
said, the news agency is responsible to distribute authentic and credible news among the readers and news is only released when it is confirmed through reliable sources.
He said the news agency is playing pivotal role in promoting soft
image of the country through projecting developmental stories, prioritizing the national interest.
Listing some future initiatives, the Executive Director said, the news
agency is synchronizing with the recent developments in modern technology
and focusing on the projects of E-Magazine, Web TV and upgrading its
website as per latest requirements.
He said Pakistan and Iran are enjoying historical and traditional
relations which can be further strengthened through joint ventures in the
field of media.
APP, Director News, Muhammad Qamarullah Chaudhry, Director
Coordination, Muhammad Akram Malik, Director Information Technology,
Ghawas Khan and other officials were present in the meeting.