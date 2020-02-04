Pak-Indonesia trade increasing, need more exploration: Indonesian CG

KARACHI, Feb 04 (APP):Consul General of Indonesia here, Totok Prianamto said the relations between Indonesia and Pakistan in different sectors were becoming stronger with the passage of time and bilateral trade was also increasing year-on-year.

The top import items from Pakistan include rice, chemical, raw cotton, wheat, paper, fruits, garments, leather, plastic materials, cotton yarn, cloth, other textile products, sports and surgical goods, he said while talking a group of journalists on Tuesday at a local hotel.

The Indonesian envoy said since diplomatic relations established in 1951, these were so strong that the people of both brotherly Muslim countries supported and helped each other over the period in different ways and situations. Now, these need to be transformed into mutually rewarding partnership. Indonesia is the most populous Muslim country in the world.

Emphasizing the role of media, he said “in today’s world, media is playing a strong role in diplomacy whether it is a public diplomacy or state diplomacy. It has transformed diplomacy from being closed to open.”

Print and electronic media were the fastest growing tools of modern diplomacy, he added.

The Indonesian Consul General said being an official representative of Indonesia for Sindh province, one of the tasks given to him was to nurture and further strengthen the brotherly relations between Indonesia and Pakistan, particularly that of economic, trade and investments, and people-to-people contacts including with media

that would benefit both countries.

He said Sindh, especially Karachi, was a very important post for Indonesia especially for trade and investment sectors. As Karachi was the largest city with two sea-ports, it was the main entry point of Indonesia’s products to Pakistan’s market.

Totok Prianamto said the people of Karachi especially the business

community was actively engaged in contacts and meetings with their Indonesian counterparts to boost the bilateral trade and economic cooperation in Sindh along with establishing strong people-to-people contacts.

Many trade associations, chambers, and businesspeople from Pakistan participated in various exhibitions and trade shows in Indonesia, he added.

In this regard, he said, the media through coverage of various activities organized by both Indonesia and Pakistan would greatly assist in strengthening the relations between the two brotherly countries.

He requested Pakistan media friends to continue extending valuable support and contribution to the Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi in promoting bilateral ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The Indonesian Consul General concluded that with the support of media, the

people of both the brotherly countries would have vast opportunities to explore new avenues to the benefit of both the nations.