Pak-Indonesia enjoy deep rooted relations: Envoy

MULTAN, July 9 (APP): Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan

Suyudie Amri said on Sunday that Indonesia and Pakistan were enjoying deep rooted economic, social and diplomatic relations which would be strengthened further in days to come.

Addressing a ceremony here at the Mango Festival, he said,

“We have Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Pakistan, and

hoped that mango will be included in PTA in the next meeting

to be held in August next”.

He said that Pakistani mangoes were best in the world with

regard to its taste and flavour which had great potential to

penetrate in all international markets.

Ambassador Iwan Suyudie Amri said that Indonesia was the

first country which established its diplomatic office in Karachi,

soon after the creation of Pakistan.