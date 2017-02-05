Pak hopes to resume talks with India after assembly elections

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister of Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal hopes that there will be a better

environment to pursue peace talks with India after the state

assembly elections in the neighbouring country.

Talking to Voice of America, he said that by March these

state elections will be over and there will be a better

environment to pursue peace talks with India.

Responding to a question, he said that ” I think we should

be mature enough to think beyond that was India and Pakistan have

to live together, we cannot change our geography, and we must

think in terms of peace,” Iqbal said.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a strong advocate of

peace in the region and Pakistan has actively pursued peace with

Afghanistan and India because our development depends upon peace

in the region.

To a question, he said that in our elections India is not

affected, nobody speaks about India, nobody does any India bashing

but somehow we feel that the electoral dynamics in India are still

quite sensitive to Pakistan bashing.

“So whenever you have, an electoral process in India, the

government takes a certain hawkish position towards Pakistan,”

Iqbal said, adding that after these election there will be a

better environment to pursue peace talks with India.

Responding to a question, Iqbal said that India’s reaction

on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is “a knee jerk” reaction

and India needs to look at opportunities with CPEC as increasing

regional cooperation.

“If you are even doing trade through CPEC you can reach out

to any destination in China from this area. So we are very hopeful

and we continue to work to normalize our relations with India,”

Iqbal said.