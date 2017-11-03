Pak hopes that Spain constitutional issue would be resolved amicably

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):The Government of Pakistan is observing the situation in Spain after the declaration of independence by Catalunya and invoking of exceptional constitutional measures by the Spanish government.

The foreign office in a statement said, “It is our earnest hope that the issue will be amicably settled in compliance with the Spanish constitution and law through dialogue and negotiations. We also hope that freedoms and rights of all citizens would be protected.”

