Pak hockey team to play three-match series with Ireland

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Team would be playing a three-match series with Ireland next month prior to the World Hockey League (WHL).

Talking to APP, Secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Shahbaz

Ahmad said the federation wants to give players maximum international exposure prior to the WHL scheduled to be held in England next month.

“Pakistan would play tree matches against Ireland on June 1, 2 and 4 in Belfast. Pakistan team will depart to London on May 27 then from there the team would travel to Belfast on May 28 to play three-match series,” he said.

He said Pakistan team would then return to London on June 10, to play the Champions Trophy beginning June 15 to 25.