Pak hockey team to play test series against Spain in May: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Pakistan has convinced Spain for a

four-match test series in May after the national team was not

invited by Malaysian Hockey Confederation for the upcoming Sultan

Azlan Shah Cup, to be staged from April 26 in Malaysia.

“It was really disappointing for us to be ignored like that.

But now we think it is a blessing in disguise for us as Spain has

agreed to play four test matches with our national outfit in the

month of May,” Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Shahbaz

Ahmad Senior told APP on Friday.

Pakistan withdrew from the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2014, but

they have been regularly taking part in the event since its

inception in 1983. They have been winners of the event in 1999, 2000

and 2003, while they finished runners-up six times, last time in

2011.

Shahbaz said that the organizers did not elaborate the reasons

for not inviting Pakistan. “We’ve played a key role to promote

hockey in that country (Malaysia), but it is unfortunate they did

not invite us for the event this time. We’ve also not been told the

reasons of not being invited this time,” he said.

“Initially; we thought that if we’ll miss the event our

preparations for the World Cup qualifying round will be badly

affected. But now as Spain has agreed to play the series with us

ahead of that (qualifiers) we believe will be in a better position

to prepare our team as to compared to play in Azlan Shah Cup,” he

said.

The PHF secretary said Pakistan were already on tour of New

Zealand and Australia to play a bilateral series with the two

countries. “Matches in New Zealand, commencing today will end on

March 23. While the Australian leg of the tour will start from

March 28,” he said.

Australia are currently ranked as the world’s top hockey side

as per International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings, while New

Zealand are ranked 8th. The experience gained during these two

series and then against Spain will help Pakistan prepare for the

all-important Hockey World League’s semi finals to be held in London

in June this year which doubles up as the 2018 World Cup qualifier,

he added.

It may be mentioned here that the PHF secretary has already

written a letter to Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Malaysia, asking

it to convey Pakistan’s concerns to Malaysian Sports Ministry over

MHC’s move to not consider Pakistan team for the event. The PHF has

also conveyed reservations to the Asian Hockey Federation to take up

the issue with the MHC.