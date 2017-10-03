Pak hockey team to leave for Asia Cup on Oct 8

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): The Pakistan hockey team would depart to Dhaka, Bangladesh on October 8 for participation in Asia Cup scheduled to take place from October 11 to 22.

Talking to APP, Shahbaz Ahmad Senior said Asia Cup 18-member Pakistan team would take part in the mega event while five officials would also accompany the team.

Shahbaz said he has high hopes from the team to reach final of the Asia Cup. “Asia Cup would give players exposure and confidence for the next year’s World Cup to be held in India,” he said.

“Next year the national team will also be sent on tours to

Australia and Europe to prepare for the World Cup,” he said and added besides Pakistan teams of Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Oman and Malaysia would be participating in the Asia Cup.

Speaking about the Pakistan Hockey League (PHL), he said PHL would be held next year with six franchise based teams to participate in the inaugural edition. “PHL will be played from April 24, 2018 in four cities including Karachi, Lahore, Gojra and Faisalabad,” he said.

Each franchise would have three to four players in the team, he said.

Shahbaz said players from Australia, Argentina and other

foreign countries would be participating in the league.

“Besides providing financial support to PHF, the league will

prove a landmark in regaining lost glory of the national game. We are sure it will help rebuild our supremacy in the game internationally,” he said.