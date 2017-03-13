Pak hockey team leaves for tour of New Zealand-Australia

LAHORE, March 13 (APP)- Pakistan’s national hockey team here on Monday left for the tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Pakistan will play bilateral test series in both the countries, said a spokesman of Pakistan Hockey Federation.

“As per the FIH rankings, Australia is currently the world’s top hockey country while New Zealand is at the 8th place”, he added.

The experience gained during these two series would help Pakistan prepare for the all important Hockey World League’s semi finals to be held in London in June this year which doubles up as the 2018 World Cup qualifier, he said.

The team is Amjad Ali & Mazhar Abbas, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Mohammad Aleem Bilal, Nawaz Ashfaq, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, Mohammad Rizwan Junior, Mohammad Atif Mushtaq & M. Faisal Qadir, Mohammad Irfan Junior, Mohammad Umar Bhutta (V.Capt), Abdul Haseem Khan (Captain), Ali Shan, Ajaz Ahmad, Muhammad Dilber, Mohammad Azfar Yaqoob, Muhammad Arslan Qadir & Umair Sarfaraz.

Schedule of 5 Test Matches in New Zealand

March 17, at International Hockey Stadium, Wellington

March 18, at International Hockey Stadium, Wellington

March 20, at International Hockey Stadium, Wellington

March 22, at Trust House Hockey, Wairarapa, Clareville

March 23, at Trust House Hockey, Wairarapa, Clareville

Schedule of 4 Test Matches in Australia, All tests to be played at Marrara Hockey Centre, Darwin: March 28, March 29, March 31 and April 1.