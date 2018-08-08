Pak High Commission to conduct NADRA surgeries in High Wycombe

LONDON, Aug 08 (APP):Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London would conduct National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) surgeries to ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the Pakistani community.

In this regard, the High Commission regularly organizes visits of Nadra Mobile Registration Team (MRT) to the surrounding areas of London and now it plans to conduct Nadra surgeries in High Wycombe on August 11 and 12, a PHC statement issued here today said.

The NADRA MRT will visit the Hive Community Center,1-2 Arnison Avenue,High Wycombe,HP 13 6DD.

The High Commission statement said that the fee structure of the NADRA services for Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) wouldl be free while a fee of £ 52 will be charged for New Smart NICOP.

The delivery time for the cards will be six to eight weeks.

The PCH statement clarified that there would be no extra charges other than those mentioned above and for any further query can be contacted on contact number 02076649246 or Email—nadra.london@phclondon.org